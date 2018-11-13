

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





On the two-year anniversary of Leonardo Duran Ibanez’s death, police have returned to the scene of his murder to ask for the public’s help in finding his killer or killers.

Police scheduled a 2 p.m. conference on Tuesday at 96 Street and 119 Avenue, where they say Ibanez was murdered in "a random act of brutal violence."

The 42-year-old Colombian was killed in the early morning Nov. 13, 2016, while walking in the area with another person.

In 2016, police were told four men and two women, all unknown to Ibanez, approached him and his companion around 3:20 a.m.

It was alleged the suspects tried to fight the two men, who ignored them and walked away. The suspects then reportedly assaulted the two men, repeatedly punching one in the head and kicking the other who had fallen.

The group of six fled the scene, leaving Ibanez unconscious and the other person suffering from minor injuries. Ibanez died from his injuries later that Sunday.

In the spring of 2017, police announced increased rewards of $40,000 for information that helped solve five homicides, including Ibanez’s.

Individuals with information on this case are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.