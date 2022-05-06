EPS asks for help locating boy, 11, last seen in west Edmonton

Police officers were searching west Edmonton Friday afternoon for 11-year-old Brandon Rain.

He was last spotted at 8 p.m. Thursday at Aldergrove Elementary School, located on 85 Avenue and 182 Street.

"His disappearance is out of character. As such, there are concerns for his well being," a release from Edmonton Police Service said.

A police command post was in the neighbourhood Friday, and a spokesperson for Parkland Search and Rescue confirmed that the group was assisting EPS in the area.

Rain is described as:

Indigenous

152 centimetres tall (5'5")

Wearing tan pants, black t-shirt with a skull, navy hoodie

Brown Adidas backpack

Black Puma shoes with an orange stripe

Anyone with information was asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.