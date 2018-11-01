Edmonton police are looking for a 34-year-old man that was reported missing by his family on Monday.

Derek Carter was last seen in his home, located in the area of 117 Avenue and 127 Street, last Saturday, EPS said.

He is 183 centimetres (6’) tall, weighs 91 kilograms (200 pounds), and has green eyes and brown hair.

Carter’s disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for his well-being, police said, but there are no indications of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Carter’s disappearance is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.