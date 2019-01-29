

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 31-year-old man has been missing from his home north of the city’s downtown since Jan. 19.

Timothy Green was last seen at his home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street, EPS said. He was reported missing on Jan. 24.

Green is Indigenous and is approximately 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall, weighs 80 kilograms (177 pounds), and has brown eyes and brown hair.

His disappearance is considered out of character and there are concerns for his well-being, police said, but they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Green’s disappearance is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.