Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a senior who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Harry Quinn, 80, was last seen leaving the Southside Seniors Day Program, located on 30 Avenue and 106 Street, on foot at approximately 2 p.m., police said.

He’s described as 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall and weighs 79 kilograms (175 pounds). Quinn has blue eyes, thinning brown and grey hair and wears glasses, EPS said.

The senior was last seen wearing dark blue khakis and brown shoes. The colour of his shirt and jacket are unknown, police said.

Quinn requires medication and may appear confused and disoriented if approached, EPS said.

His disappearance is considered out of character, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Quinn’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS.