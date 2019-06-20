

The EPS Explosive Disposal Unit has since been called to an apartment complex, where police first responded to a disturbance.

It started around 3 p.m. Thursday when a man allegedly bear sprayed several people inside a suite at the apartment complex around 101 Avenue and 154 Street.

“I got home and they were clearing the building out,” said Wade Bernas, who lives in the complex.

His grandkids also live in an apartment in the complex and were home at the time.

“They stayed inside their suite. They were pretty good. My granddaughter, she was coughing a bit, we put a damp blanket over her so it wasn’t so bad and my grandson he was by the window most of the time so he was right there at the fresh air,”Bernas.

Bernas said he went downstairs to his suite to get his dog.

“I was only downstairs for less than 30 seconds and I come out of the building coughing and hacking,” he said.

Several ambulances were called to the scene to treat the victims and police took several suspects into custody.

More details to come...