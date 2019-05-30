EPS charges former bank employee with fraud
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:08PM MDT
A former Edmonton bank employee has been charged with fraud.
Edmonton police said Heena Shah, 32, committed multiple fraudulent transactions totaling approximately $35,000 between May and August 2018.
Shah allegedly committed the offences under a different name while working at an Edmonton bank.
Shah was arrested on Monday and charged with theft over $5,000, identify fraud with intent to gain advantage for themselves, breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer.