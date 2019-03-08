A road in the Hamptons is closed after a crash involving a bus and two young pedestrians Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police closed Hemingway Road, between 201 and 205 Street, to investigate the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene. Witnesses to the crash told CTV News two kids were hurt after a school bus hit them but they were unsure how serious there injuries were.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…