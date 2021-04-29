EDMONTON -- DNA tests have confirmed that Billie Johnson’s remains have been found.

In a news release Thursday, Edmonton police say an initial autopsy was completed on remains recovered on April 21. A DNA test confirmed they belonged to Johnson.

Johnson was last seen on Christmas Eve last year and reported missing four days later.

The Chief Medical Examiner requires further testing to be completed in order to determine a cause of death, police say.

Homicide detectives located Johnson’s remains on private farmland several kilometres northwest of Bon Accord, Alta.

EPS said Johnson’s family was given private access to the area where her remains were found to perform cultural rites.

“For the detectives leading this investigation, it was always about finding Billie and returning her home – giving her family the chance to observe their sacred cultural rites,” Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a statement. “It was very meaningful for all of us to be able to do that.”

Kenneth Courtorielle, 35, was arrested in St. Albert on Feb. 9 and was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Johnson.

Police say an additional charge against Courtorille of indignity to a body is pending.

Bon Accord is located approximately 40 kilometres north of Edmonton.