Edmonton police have confirmed the city’s latest homicide victim died of gunshot wounds.

Southwest Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

Police said the victim, 25-year-old Harry Gillis, was shot while sitting in the rear seat of a cab. The driver contacted the taxi company’s dispatch and drove the victim to the hospital. Gillis succumbed to his injuries at approximately 6 a.m.

EPS deemed Gillis’ death a homicide and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.