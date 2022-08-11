EPS constable accused of sex assault while on duty found not guilty

An Edmonton police officer accused of sexual assault was found not guilty in court last week.

Const. Hunter Robinz was charged with sexual assault as well as unauthorized use of a computer database and two counts of breach of trust following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in 2019.

The investigation was spurred by a complaint by a then-24-year-old woman who said Robinz assaulted her in her home while on duty and in uniform.

In Stony Plain provincial court on Aug. 5, Robinz, 36, was found not guilty of all charges.