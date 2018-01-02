Edmonton Police said investigators had determined the death of a driver in a collision in mid-December was the city’s 30th traffic fatality of 2017.

Police said at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, officers were called to a collision in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 109 Avenue.

It’s alleged a white SUV was headed southbound on Anthony Henday Drive, when it turned westbound onto 109 Avenue and went through a dead end before hitting a large pile of dirt and rolling. The vehicle came to a stop on the passenger side.

Emergency crews pulled the 74-year-old male driver from the vehicle. He was treated on the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening at the time.

No one else was injured, police said, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The male driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital Wednesday, December 27.