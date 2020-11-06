EDMONTON -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the majority of pandemic-related tickets Edmonton police have handed out have been for large gatherings.

But that hasn’t happened since June.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a total of 90 coronavirus-related tickets between Apr. 8 and Jun. 12.

After reporting a record daily count of new COVID-19 cases in the province Thursday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw warned that new restrictions may need to be put in place in Alberta.

Last month, the city introduced a mandatory 15-person limit on all social gatherings in Edmonton that took effect Oct. 26. That order includes all family gatherings, weddings and funerals.

That limit is temporary and will be reassessed after a month.

EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News that the City of Edmonton and Alberta Health Services typically handle facemask infractions, while police primarily deal with physical distancing violations.

A temporary face coverings bylaw in Edmonton means anyone found not wearing a mask in a public building can be fined $100.