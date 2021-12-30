EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona County

The Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday.

Strathcona RCMP was called to the Wye Cliff residential subdivision, near Wye Road, at around 9:45 p.m. after residents discovered human remains.

Mounties identified the body as 28-year-old Justin Cole Larocque and determined he was previously at an Edmonton home, near 109 Avenue and 97 Street.

In a media release on Thursday evening, EPS said homicide detectives would take the lead on the investigation.

An autopsy on Thursday confirmed the manner of death to be homicide, but the exact cause of death is being withheld for "investigative purposes," EPS added.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.