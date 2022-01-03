EPS Homicide Section investigating death at downtown homeless shelter

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a suspicious death at a downtown homeless shelter early Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a reported assault at the shelter near 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

According to police, paramedics treated a 54-year-old man before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This is the first suspicious death investigation the EPS Homicide Section has taken over in 2022.