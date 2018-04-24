Edmonton Police said the Homicide Section was investigating after a woman, who was injured in a home in the city’s northeast, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police said officers were called to the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday on a weapons complaint.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old woman injured. Paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she died.

EPS said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation – and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said its believed a second location, in the area of 143 Avenue and 82 Street, could also be connected to the incident, and is also under investigation. No arrests have been made.