EPS Homicide Section investigating suspicious death in city’s northeast
Edmonton police at the scene of a shooting at a residence in the area of 143 Avenue and 79 Street on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:43AM MDT
Edmonton Police said the Homicide Section was investigating after a woman, who was injured in a home in the city’s northeast, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
Police said officers were called to the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday on a weapons complaint.
Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old woman injured. Paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she died.
EPS said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation – and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Police said its believed a second location, in the area of 143 Avenue and 82 Street, could also be connected to the incident, and is also under investigation. No arrests have been made.