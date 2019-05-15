Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS Homicide Section investigating suspicious death in northwest Edmonton
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 8:42PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:02PM MDT
Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night.
EPS homicide detectives were in the area of Yellowhead Trail and 184 Street after a collision that killed one person.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy Thursday.
EPS Homicide Section continues to investigate the suspicious death of a male.
