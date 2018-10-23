Police taped off a section of road north of Edmonton’s downtown core Tuesday morning after a shooting was reported.

Officers were called to a business at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Hours later, officers remained on scene along 105A Avenue near 96 Street.

Sources told CTV News the victim was being treated in hospital Tuesday morning, and a source said the EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

More to come…