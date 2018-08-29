An autopsy has revealed the identity of a man in his 30s who was found dead Monday in the city’s northeast.

Police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed Clinton Roderick Roasting, 32, died from a gunshot wound and his death is a homicide.

Roasting was found in medical distress at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, lying in a green space near 32 Street and 116 Avenue.

Anyone with information on Roasting’s death is asked to call the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).