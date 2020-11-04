EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a shot was fired in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Downtown Division officers received a weapon’s complaint around 7 a.m.

According to witnesses, two people were arguing near 106 Avenue and 85 Street and a shot was fired.

The shooter fled in a black sedan before police arrived. There were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the fifth shooting in three days in the city.

INCREASE IN GUN CRIMES IN EDMONTON

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee addressed the recent gun violence on Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately this has been a trend this year and the past several years," McFee said. "We’re seeing an increase in firearms seized and used in criminal offences.”

He said there were 127 police-reported shootings between Jan.1 to Nov. 2, 2020 that involved discharging a firearm. Forty-seven per cent were targeted events where the persons involved were known to each other.

Seven of the 29 homicides in Edmonton in 2020 involved a firearm.

In response, the EPS is investing more resources in firearms investigations equipment and personnel. McFee said the new initiatives will lead to more effective investigations.

“We’ve said many times that those that choose to disrupt our community with this type of violence will be held accountable and we will continue to be relentless on that," McFee said.

More details to come...