Edmonton’s police force is investigating an allegation that an off-duty male officer assaulted a woman.

Edmonton Police Service said an incident was reported on May 2. The constable was relieved from duty without pay the next day.

The force’s professional standards branch is investigating, as was advised by the Director of Law Enforcement for the province, police said. No criminal charges have been laid.

In sitting down with media on Monday, Chief Dale McFee said the allegation was something the force was taking very seriously.

He added he understood “it’s important that we treat it quickly and that we deal with it responsibly.”