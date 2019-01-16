

Diego Romero and Karyn Mulcahy, CTV Edmonton





Police are searching for witnesses after an “aggressive” road rage incident in west Edmonton last week.

It started around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 7 when the driver of a red Acura EL cut off a black pickup truck while heading towards the exit ramp from Whitemud Drive eastbound to the Anthony Henday Drive southbound.

The driver of the Acura said the pickup began to honk and tailgate him. He pulled over on the shoulder of the off-ramp to let the truck pass by, but the other driver allegedly stopped in front of him and threw an object at his car.

Both vehicles continued southbound onto the Henday when the truck allegedly forced the Acura off the road and into the ditch. A passenger then got out of the truck and ran after the car on foot.

The Acura took the 62 Avenue off-ramp and headed towards Granville neighbourhood on 215 Street with the truck still behind him. Both vehicles stopped at the red light on 215 Street, at the intersection between the River Cree Casino and Costco.

The driver of the Acura told police the passenger of the truck got out for a second time and approached the car. An altercation allegedly took place, and the truck drove away northbound on 215 Street past Whitemud Drive.

“This is not typical driving behaviour, so we’re just a little bit concerned about the aggressive nature,” said Carolin Maran, spokesperson at EPS.

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram, between 2010 and 2016, with an Alberta license plate.

The driver of the truck is described as a white woman, approximately 35 years old. The passenger of the truck is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 50, with a heavier build, and grey hair pulled back in a bun.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the road rage to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.