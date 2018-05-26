Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating armed robbery at west Edmonton store
Edmonton police said four to five thieves robbed this Bell store in west Edmonton on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 1:21PM MDT
A group of people robbed a store in west Edmonton with a weapon on Saturday morning.
Edmonton police said four or five individuals robbed the Bell store in the area of 100 Avenue and 175 Street around 11:15 a.m. They used a weapon, EPS said, but could not confirm if it was a handgun.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police did not say if the thieves got away with merchandise or money.