Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said Monday that dozens of vehicle battery thefts were under investigation.

Police said since late December, EPS has received more than 40 reports of vehicle battery thefts across the city. Batteries from trucks, trailers and heavy equipment have been primarily targeted.

EPS said on March 13, multiple batteries were stolen from school buses, which caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the buses, and impacted their service.

Investigators have found an older model, white Ford F350/450 regular cab truck was captured on surveillance footage at a number of thefts. EPS said the truck has amber running lights on the roof and a flat deck with wooden sides and lower clearance lights.

The truck also has writing on the driver’s side door.

Police are advising businesses to protect themselves, and report any suspicious activity to police, in addition to ensuring properties are well-lit, locking compounds after hours and installing alarms and surveillance cameras, or hiring on-site security.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).