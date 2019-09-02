Police are investigating a reported shooting in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood that witnesses say happened in broad daylight.

The witness told CTV News Edmonton they heard several shots ring out in the Maple Crest community Sunday afternoon, then saw police take a person into custody.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is investigating a report a weapon was discharged around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Street and 37A Avenue, but said no charges have been laid.

Officers were told a sedan and a truck both in the area exchanged gunfire then fled. No one was hurt.

EPS said it has interviewed several people about the incident, but do not believe it was random.

"There is no further concern for public safety at this time," a statement read.

Officers are still investigating.