Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid a section of Yellowhead Trail Saturday afternoon, following a serious single-vehicle collision in the city's west end.

EPS told CTV News a motorcycle crashed after 3 p.m. on the merge ramp from Anthony Henday Drive onto Yellowhead Trail.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Anthony Henday Drive were closed.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for the next few hours as emergency crews and police attended the scene.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section was on the scene, and leading the investigation.

