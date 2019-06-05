

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is investigating an alleged sexual assault in a field around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted near a dry pond around 23 Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road while walking home from work.

Police said she was approached from behind and pulled to the ground. The woman is said to have blacked out and woke up to a man sexually assaulting her.

She was able to fend off her attacker, who police say may have suffered an injury to his genitals.

The man is described as white, between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.