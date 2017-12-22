Police said one person was sent to hospital Thursday night, after an alleged break and enter attempt was interrupted by someone living in the home, and at least one shot was fired.

Officers were called to the Lewis Estates home just before 8 p.m. Thursday, after being called over an alleged break and enter and shooting.

Investigators said early evidence suggested a number of suspects broke into a home in the neighbourhood, where they were confronted by a male who lived in the home.

Police said the resident then fired at least one shot, injuring one of the suspects.

The suspects, believed to be armed, then fled the scene on foot. Police said it was believed they were armed.

One male suspect was taken to hospital with serious injuries.