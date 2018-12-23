

Diego Romero , CTV Edmonton





A southwest Edmonton home was hit by multiple bullets Saturday night.

Police responded to the Ainslie Link in Ambleside after bullets were fired into a home with least four adults in it.

“Amazingly no one was hit by the round,” EPS Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox told CTV News

No arrests have been made and Fox does not believe there is a risk to the public.

EPS is investigating the shooting.