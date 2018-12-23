Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating shots fired at southwest Edmonton home
Diego Romero , CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 5:25PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 6:17PM MST
A southwest Edmonton home was hit by multiple bullets Saturday night.
Police responded to the Ainslie Link in Ambleside after bullets were fired into a home with least four adults in it.
“Amazingly no one was hit by the round,” EPS Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox told CTV News
No arrests have been made and Fox does not believe there is a risk to the public.
EPS is investigating the shooting.