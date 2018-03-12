Police said an investigation was underway, after a man in his 30s was found dead Sunday evening, inside a south side suite.

Edmonton Police said officers were called to the residence, located in the area of 107 Street and 83 Avenue, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

Officers arrived to find a male, deceased, inside a suite. The deceased has been identified as Marlon Jair Nunez, 39.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 13.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information on Nunez’s death, or details on his whereabouts leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).