Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a 26-year-old man north of downtown Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 101 Street and 118 Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m.

EPS was then told a man had arrived to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a short time later.

The EPS Homicide Section is now investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.