Edmonton police are investigating reports over a number of fuel thefts from vehicles throughout the city.

Police said since mid-December, police have received more than a dozen reports of gasoline and diesel being removed from SUVs. In these cases, thieves remove the fuel by drilling holes in the vehicles’ gas tanks.

EPS said a number of reports indicated a silver or grey minivan was in the area at the time of the thefts.

“We’ve received reports of stolen gas from all areas of the city, with a concentration of thefts in southwest, west and northwest neighbourhoods,” Det. Richard Windover with the EPS West Division said in a statement. “However, we have also heard of similar reports received in neighbouring jurisdictions so we believe these thieves are at work in and around the Edmonton area.”

Police are asking for anyone with details that could help investigators to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).