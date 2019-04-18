Edmonton police are investigating 11 violent swarming thefts and assaults at Clareview Recreation Centre since the start of the year.

EPS said the large group—comprised of black male minors—swarmed unsuspecting teenagers and robbed or assaulted them with weapons.

In one assault, a teenage boy sustained a “life-altering injury” after he was shot with an airsoft pistol in the face.

Police are also investigating another 20 robberies and assaults at the Clareview Recreation Centre this year that did not involve this group.

EPS said it has increased its presence in the area.

Anyone with information about these assaults and thefts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.