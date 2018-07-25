Edmonton police issued a warning about a convicted violent offender “in the interest of public safety.”

Police said they have reasonable grounds to believe Marc Blouin, who will reside in the Edmonton area, will commit another violent offence.

Blouin has a history of violence against strangers on the street, bars and nightclubs, EPS said, and the risk of violence increases when he’s intoxicated.

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Blouin, and he’s been placed on court-ordered conditions, including:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew

No drugs, alcohol or weapons

Can’t leave Edmonton without approval

Can’t date or befriend women until her identity has been disclosed to police

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.