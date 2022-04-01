EPS issue warrants for 34-year-old man in connection to June 2021 shooting

Province-wide warrants for a 34-year-old man have been issued by the Edmonton Police Service in relation to a June 2021 shooting.

On June 5 last year, officers responded to a weapons complaint in an alley by 106 Avenue and 96 Street around 4:10 p.m. It was reported to police that two males exchanged gunfire before one fled the area in a vehicle and another ran away.

A woman and a man, who were in the alley, were shot.

According to EPS, Idris Abdi, 34, was identified as the man in the vehicle. A search of his home in July 2021 found a handgun, pepper spray, drugs, and "a variety" of drug paraphernalia.

At the time, police say Abdi was charged with firearm and drug-related offences.

In March 2022, "further forensic and ballistic investigations were completed" that determined the seized handgun at Abdi's home was one of the weapons used in the incident, police said.

Several warrants have been issued for his arrest, including discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a restricted/prohibited loaded firearm.

"Canada-wide warrants are currently being sought," EPS said Friday. "The other male suspect remains unknown at this time."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.