EPS issues arrest warrant for high-risk offender
Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 8:08PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 8:12AM MST
Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a high-risk offender who allegedly breached his bail conditions on Thursday.
Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, is wanted for breach of recognizance, and EPS said he "poses great risk of extreme violence to the public."
Anyone with information about Nepoose's whereabouts is asked to contact them at 780-423-4567, and not to approach him.