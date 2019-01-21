

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are anticipating delays on the Anthony Henday Drive during the Yellow Vest truck convoy Tuesday.

The Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Hundreds of trucks are on their way to Ottawa to push the federal government to build pipelines.

In December, an estimated 2,000 trucks caused extreme delays on the Queen Elizabeth II and Henday.

EPS and RCMP will monitor the convoy to ensure routes are open to first responders.