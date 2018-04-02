The Edmonton Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a convicted violent offender released from prison last week.

On March 26, EPS issued a warning about 34-year-old Shaun Bradley Cardinal, and said they had reasonable grounds to believe he would commit another violent crime.

Police now want Cardinal for two counts of breach of recognizance.

His court ordered conditions included curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., no alcohol, drugs or weapons, and not leaving Edmonton without permission.

EPS considers Cardinal to be a high-risk offender and advise the public not to approach him.

Cardinal is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.