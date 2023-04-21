EPS learns more information about firearm used in 2012 homicide: 'There are still people out there who know more'

The Edmonton Police Service says it has learned more information about the firearm used to kill a man in 2012.

Chad Swanson was found shot to death in a black Chevy Tahoe in the area of 167 Avenue and 113 Street in the evening of March 29, 2012.

“This investigation has recently progressed, in part, due to advancements with the Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS) and with the assistance of the RCMP’s Canadian Integrated Ballistics Identification Network (CIBIN),” said staff Sgt. James Vanderland.

“These advancements have helped us glean more information about the firearm used in this offence and have assured us that there are still people out there who know more about the circumstances of Mr. Swanson’s murder.”

“We’d like to be able to bring some closure to Mr. Swanson’s family who have had to live without answers for over a decade,” he added. “I also want to remind people that it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.