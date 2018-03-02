Police have issued arrest warrants for a man who is believed to have breached conditions of a court order.

Leon Halkett, 32, is arrestable on four counts of breach of peace bond.

According to police, Halkett poses a risk to the public, and is considered to be a violent and sexually violent offender. Police said he has a history of preying on random women, and women he has been in relationships with.

Halkett is described as:

185.5 cm (6’1”) tall

Weighing 68.04 kg (150 lbs)

Brown eyes

Black hair

Halkett is considered violent and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information that could help police locate him is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.