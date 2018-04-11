Police are searching for a man believed to have who opened fire inside a west-end business last month.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 24 at Lucky Aces, a clothing store on 156 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Officers arrived at the scene before noon to find a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The Edmonton Police Service said their investigation revealed the victim was in a fight with another man in the store.

It has now issued warrants for Donovan Kyle Hancock, 32, who’s wanted on seven charges, including aggravated assault.

Hancock is described as 170 cm (5'7") tall, medium build, short brown hair with a beard or goatee.

He has a tattoo of a spade and F.T.W. on the left side of his neck.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. He frequents areas in west and south Edmonton, and may be accompanied by a woman.

Anyone with information about Hancock’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit an anonymous tip online.