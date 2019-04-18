

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have charged six people in connection with a string of distraction style thefts.

The thefts happened in parking lots in Edmonton and surrounding communities in March and April.

Police said thieves used distraction techniques to steal jewelry and debit or credit cards. In some cases, police said thieves would exchange fake jewelry for gas money.

With help from RCMP, four men were arrested in Vegreville and charged with fraud related offences.

Police said the men, from Ontario, are known to police and additional charges are pending.

They also said more arrests are possible.

Vancouver police also arrested a man and a woman believed to be involved in the thefts that happened in March.

“These thefts were undertaken by a well organized crime group,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem, with the EPS West Division Criminal Investigations Section.

“We are hopeful that these arrests have permanently disrupted their operation in the Edmonton area.”

Anyone who believes they were a victim of this distraction style theft is asked to contact police.