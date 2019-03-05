An Edmonton police officer has been charged with assault in connection to an incident in December 2017.

EPS said Const. Matthew O’Mara was charged with one count of assault after an “on-duty incident while dealing with a subject” in the area of Jasper Avenue and 103 Street.

The officer, a three-year member with Edmonton police, remains with the force in a non-patrol capacity.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch and Alberta Justice conducted and reviewed the investigation.