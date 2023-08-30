EPS officer charged with assault after man had nose broken during arrest: ASIRT

An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT was directed on Nov. 26, 2019, after the EPS officer allegedly used a baton during an arrest, resulting in a broken nose.

As a result of the investigation, ASIRT found that there were reasonable grounds to believe that a crime had been committed, and forwarded the investigation to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS).

After being advised by ACPS that the evidence met the standards for prosecution, ASIRT's executive director, Michael Ewenson, determined that the officer should be charged.

On Wednesday, Const. Alexander Doduk was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

ASIRT is directed to investigate police matters that include serious injury or death to any person, as well as allegations of police misconduct.