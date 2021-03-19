EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer is facing four charges after an off-duty incident last weekend.

Constable Hunter Robinz, a six-year member with the EPS, was charged after an incident in Stony Plain on March 12. Parkland RCMP investigated and arrested Robinz.

Robinz was charged with assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a prohibited device. He was released on his own recognizance.

According to EPS, Robinz was working in a non-operational role and has now been relieved from duty without pay.

EPS said once court proceedings are completed the EPS Professional Standards Branch will investigate the matter.