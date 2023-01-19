EPS officer charged with assault, intimidation in off-duty incident

The Edmonton Police Service has released few details after one of their own was charged in connection with an incident over the weekend.

In a written release, an EPS spokesperson confirmed Const. Clayton Tipton has been charged with assault and intimidation in relation to an off-duty incident that took place in Spruce Grove on Jan. 14.

Parkland RCMP is conducting the investigation.

Tipton, a 15 year veteran with the EPS, is currently on leave. EPS says he will be placed in an administrative role upon his return.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch will also conduct an investigation after the criminal case has wrapped up.