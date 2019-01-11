

CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton police officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm after his service weapon accidentally fired in 2017.

According to police, Cst. Jack Klick had just finished cleaning his gun at his home on May 26, 2017 when the gun went off. A bullet went through his patio door, and was not found.

Cst. Klick reported the incident to police, and no one was injured as a result of the shot.

On Thursday, Cst. Klick was charged with careless use of a firearm, and has been released on promise to appear in court.