EPS officer charged with on-duty sex assault

An officer with the Edmonton Police Service is accused of entering the home of a woman and sexually assualting her while he was on-duty, following an investigation by Alberta’s police watchdog.

Const. Hunter Robinz is charged with sexual assault as well as unauthorized use of a computer data base and two counts of breach of trust.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) began investigating in August of 2019 following a sex assault complaint the month before.

In July of 2019, a 24-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by Const. Robinz after he visited her home while on-duty and in-uniform.

Const. Robinz knew the woman after "he had earlier encountered during a call for service," according to ASIRT.

The agency says its investigators later obtained evidence that showed between March 2017 and June 2019 Const. Robinz had “engaged in a pattern of behaviour involving his on-duty contact with women that breached the standard of responsibility and conduct required as a police officer.”

ASIRT further says it found evidence that between September 2018 and July 2019, Const. Robinz had accessed secure databases to get the names and addresses of individuals “for personal reasons unrelated to his duties as a police officer.”

Const. Robinz was arrested and charged on Dec. 8.

He is scheduled to appear in Alberta Provincial Court in Edmonton on Jan. 25.

Const. Robinz was also charged with assault and firearm offences after a March 12, 2021 off-duty incident in Stony Plain.

EPS declined comment, but confirmed Const. Robinz had been relieved of duty without pay.