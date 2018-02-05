Edmonton police announced Monday that an officer had been charged in connection to an incident dating back to late March, 2017.

Police said Const. Jason Bouwmeester was charged with one count of assault Monday.

According to police, the charge laid against Const. Bouwmeester is related to an incident dating back to March 25, 2017, where the officer reportedly tried to remove an individual from the Boyle Street Community Centre.

EPS said Const. Bouwmeester is still on active duty, in a “non-patrol capacity.”

He was charged after an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch, and consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.