

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 22-year Edmonton police officer has been dismissed from the force after she was found guilty of harassing colleagues and lying about it to complaint investigators.

The decision was made Nov. 28 by Presiding Officer Fred Kamins, retired RCMP chief superintendent, ending the nearly-three year process of handling allegations against Const. Fiona Moffat.

A harassment complaint was filed in January 2015 regarding a nine-month period during which Moffat, a dispatcher, was accused of bullying coworkers.

For the period of April to December, 2014, Moffat was accused of offensive behavior and projecting a hierarchy of power through which she targeted others.

In work emails, she was cited as having called one coworker a “stupid c---” and writing about another: “Wtf!!! I’m thinking of walking over there and punching her in the throat…”

After being charged with insubordination and discreditable conduct, Moffat was later charged with 11 counts of deceit.

She pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct and two counts of deceit, while Kamins also found her guilty of three more counts of deceit and one count of insubordination.

The presiding officer said he considered both Moffat’s long, clean record of service and the possibility of her actions undermining the efficiency and effectiveness of the Edmonton Police Service.

In deciding to dismiss Moffat, Kamins called her behavior “particularly egregious.”

“The willful harassment of a co-worker, contrary to police service policy, procedures and acceptable workplace social interactions… demonstrate a significant character deficit,” he wrote.

He added that Moffat’s actions were done in full-view of colleagues, magnifying the misconduct, and that she attempted to avoid responsibility.

Of her dismissal from the force, EPS only said “that is now in the works via HR.”